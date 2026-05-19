Pleased to Report ...

... that my app gripe from last week has resolved itself.
Or, rather, someone, but not me, resolved it.
InoReader (not an affiliate link) is no longer freezing up. Maybe there was a problem with the app itself and they fixed it, or maybe there was a problem in MX Linux that got fixed on an update, or maybe there was a problem in Microsoft Edge that got fixed in an update (I never spent enough time in other OSes or browsers to troubleshoot where the problem was).
So now InoReader is back to being, so far as I can tell, flawless and the absolute best RSS reader solution available anywhere.
No comments:
Post a Comment