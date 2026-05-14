Interesting Response to the Linux "Age Verification" Nonsense

Software for humans of indeterminate age. We don't know how old you are. We don't want to know. We are legally required to ask. We won't.
It's just Debian (a major Linux distribution upon which a lot of other major Linux distribution is based), plus a script that "will analyze your system, show you exactly what it plans to do, then modify /etc/os-release and associated system identification files, neutralize the systemd userdb birthDate field, install our AB 1043 noncompliance documentation, and deploy a stub age verification API that returns no data."
Do I expect California authoritahs to fall into the Streisand Effect trap of trying to arrest even one person who produces or distributes Ageless Linux? I'd like to say no, but never under-estimate the stupidity of gummint types.
I don't really see any potential for involvement myself, but if I ever happen to be going to California, I guess I might buy a box of cheap USB drives, set them up with Ageless Linux, make room for them in my luggage, and throw them over an elementary school playground fence or something. That might actually be a little more risky than sending the non-export version of PGP to a friend in Russia, as I did back when they thought they could forbid that, too.
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