Applicable(?) Aphorisms #19

"The best revenge is not to be like your enemy." (Stoicism, Marcus Aurelius, Meditations 6:6)
True, false, good, bad, useful, not so useful, etc.? Discuss.
My thoughts:
Good advice, and also in a way yet another rephrasing of the golden rule: If you object to Characteristic X of your enemy's behavior, then Characteristic X is no more moral when you display it than when he or she displays it. It's not a good feeling to find yourself in the situation described by Pogo ("we have met the enemy and he is us").
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