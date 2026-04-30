I Finally Decided to Join a Veterans' Organization Again

BUT!
For 13 years now, I've passed AmVets post 88 in Bronson on a fairly regular basis. It's less than 10 miles from where we live now and I happen to really enjoy the motorcycle riding west of Archer.
So, on Sunday, I attended an event there -- a barbecue competition, $10 for food from five competitors. Good food. Met some of the members, checked out the facilities, etc. Very nice, very welcoming.
So I joined, and attended another event last night. More food, that was even better, and competitive trivia, and more new friends.
An Amber Bock draft is $2.25. The food, a large serving of spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread, $7.
The way I see it, I often have the urge to get out on the motorcycle and grab something to eat and/or a beer anyway, and I'll probably save more than I'm paying in dues by indulging those urges there instead of elsewhere.
Do I agree with the politics of the organization? Not especially, but not deal-breaker stuff. The two key points I came across are advocacy for more funding for veterans' needs (especially mental health and suicide prevention) and encouraging voting and "civic engagement." It's only to be expected that a veterans' organization operating in the current system would seek to engage with that system to its members' benefit. I can oppose the system without disliking those who take it as it is and just try to get the best deal they can out of it.
Do I agree with the politics of the organizations' "members?" Well, last night I heard one member spouting Democratic talking points, and noticed that the post's past commander was wearing a Trump 2024 hat. Can't say I'm a fan of either.
But I'm not there for political conversation. I get all of that I want elsewhere. I'm there for the beer, the food, the hanging out with new friends, and quite possibly the motorcycle stuff (they have a riding club). Ever since COVID shut everything down, I've noticed I don't get out as much as I used to to just have fun. Hopefully this will address that.
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