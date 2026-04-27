A Nice Tool for the Alternative-OS-Curious

- Install Ventoy on a USB.
- Copy the .iso files for any and all operating system you're interested in to that USB.
- Boot your machine from the USB.
At that point, Ventoy presents a menu and boots into whatever OS you choose from those you've put on the USB.
It's an easy way to play around with various operating systems before pulling the "install this to my hard drive" trigger.
At the moment I've got five or six Linux distros on a Ventoy USB. Although I'm pretty settled on MX Linux as my non-systemd distro, I'm still looking at Alpine, Adélie, Devuan, etc. I've also got some systemd distros just to look at because reasons (I've already decided I don't like Pop! OS and haven't yet booted elementary OS).
Anyway, it's a nice little tool for those considering OS changes.
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