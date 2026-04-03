And The Winning Candidate Distro Is ...

After messing around with Devuan as a live USB, I did the same with MX Linux, and I just like it better.
The install to hard drive is as easy as it should be (as easy as Ubuntu or Mint, much easier than Windows), it has a nice intuitive app installer, and so far everything I've mess with has worked easily (for example, setting up Dropbox).
All of this was by way of moving to a non-systemd Linux distribution (MX gives you the choice between systemd and sysvinit), but I was also looking for something "Linux Newbie Friendly," and MX qualifies:
- Download the iso you want (I chose the one with the XFCE desktop/GUI, but you can also go with KDE or Fluxbox);
- Burn the iso to a thumb drive;
- Boot your computer from the thumb drive;
- Mess around with MX a little and see if you like it;
- Click the "Install" icon on the desktop and follow the easy instructions;
- Enjoy!
I considered installing MX next to Mint and Windows, but then I had a better idea: I had it nuke the whole hard drive and just completely take over.
Why? Since I've had this computer, I've used Windows two or three times ... to play Starcraft. If I really want to play Starcraft, I'll do the Wine or virtual machine thing. I'm tired of wasting hard drive space on Windows and after logging into it this morning to grab the product key just in case, I hope it's the last time I ever do that.
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