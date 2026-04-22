Periodic Complaint About Proton Drive, w/ Petition Appeal

I am a paying Proton Mail user. I like the service, including not just the email client, but also the VPN, password manager, and calendar.
I want to like Proton Drive. I want to use Proton Drive.
But 5 1/2 years after Proton Drive's introduction, there's still not a working desktop client for Linux.
They've got one for Windoze. They've got one for MacOS. They've got one for Android. They've got one for iOS.
But they don't have one for Linux.
Apparently they briefly had one a couple of years ago, but then deactivated it.
According to an informal, non-scientific Reddit poll, 28% of Proton's users are Linux users.
I suspect the Linux percentage of paying Proton users is even higher, just because there's considerable overlap between 1) Linux users and 2) privacy-enthusiastic computer users, and Proton is big on privacy.
I still haven't completely cut ties with Google's various offerings, but over the past few years I've tried to minimize my use of them.
For file syncing, I use Dropbox ... because Proton Drive doesn't have a Linux desktop app that lets me sync a folder on my hard drive to a folder in Proton Drive.
If necessary, I'd be willing to pay a little more per month than I already do in order to have that feature. I like one-stop shopping. It's the one missing link in the "everything via Proton" chain.
Therefore, I have created a petition. That'll show'em. Sign if you think it matters. If you don't think it matters, well, sign it anyway.
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