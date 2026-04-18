Applicable(?) Aphorisms #15

"Who is rich? One who is content with his portion." (Judaism, Pirkei Avot 4:1)
True, false, good, bad, useful, not so useful, etc.? Discuss.
My thoughts:
There are at least three ways to read this one. In no particular order:
- As a quasi-Buddhist caution against striving/desire, linking enlightenment as "riches" to avoiding ambition and the chase for material wealth.
- As a classist "don't try to rise above your station in life" admonition.
- Or, far more simply, an invitation to let one's self experience happiness whatever one's situation may be
The first two rub me the wrong way. Maybe it's just a personal preference, but I tend to find my happiness in the setting of goals and process of achieving those goals. More so, often, than in my subsequent enjoyment of whatever benefits the achievements deliver. Not even big goals, necessarily. Like Steve Jobs said, "the journey is the reward."
As for the third, well, yeah. It's better to be happy than not, and if there's something in the "current portion" to be happy about, use that.
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