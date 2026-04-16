Site-Specific Problem ... MAYBE Related to MX Linux

One, and only one, exception.
I use (and recommend) InoReader as my RSS reader. Since much of my work involves finding/blurbing/linking content online from a (fairly) stable source pool, it saves me a lot of time and trouble.
Lately, it's been intermittently opening links very slowly after clicking, sometimes to the point that I'd even classify the behavior as a "freeze."
Because the problem is intermittent, I have yet to determine whether it's behaving that way only in MX Linux, or only in my usual browser, or only on this particular matchine, or more generally (the latter would point to a problem with my Internet connection or with InoReader itself).
On a little bit of search engine work, I'm not seeing any similar reports from other InoReader users, so I suspect the problem isn't with them. So it could be something with MX Linux. It's not disruptive enough to my workflow to justify another OS switch, but worth taking note of.
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