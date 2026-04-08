IMO, It Doesn't Matter Much Who the "Real" Satoshi Nakamoto Is ...

Job well done, Mr. Back.
Not very many people really, noticeably change the world, even fewer change it for the better, and even fewer knowingly in advance change it for the better.
The writings (on e.g. the Cypherpunks list) of both Back and "Satoshi Nakamoto" display both a clear understanding of what "the better" is, and a clear desire to accomplish it, and Back has a discernible record of working to do so over a long period (supporting PGP and opposing the US regime's attempts to prevent its spread, for example -- I'm old enough to remember that fight, and to have sent a copy to a friend abroad just because the regime said I mustn't).
We've got Satoshi's work product, and we're far better off having it than not having it.
Knowing his or her "real" name or not won't change that, and I'd personally prefer that his or her privacy be respected. I hope Mr. Back isn't given a hard time by the paparazzi and so forth. But I'm sure he will be.
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