Just Got More Fiber in My (Internet) Diet

It doesn't make a lot of difference to me since most of my Internet use is via wifi from the camper office, so the speed is limited to the speed of my wifi equipment. It's plenty fast for everything I do, including streaming video Presumably the gamers in the house will enjoy more speed and less latency. So far, so good.
Since it's fiber that will be buried (right now it's just laying on the ground), the system in general will hopefully be far less vulnerable to outage-causing weather events and so forth. With Starlink, my plan had been to bring the dish inside during the worse parts of hurricanes.
It does save me money, in two ways.
One is that the bundle price is even lower than Starlink with a five-year guarantee. Our previous cable Internet, through the same company (Cox) was more expensive than Starlink.
The other is that I had been meaning to buy a second Starlink kit ($300+ last time I checked) so that if something got broken I wouldn't be down for days awaiting a replacement. Now I don't need that. I'll stow the Starlink gear away and in any kind of long-term Cox emergency I can set it back up and reactivate the service. I've also got that service paid up through the 16th of May, so I've got a couple of weeks to make sure nothing goes horribly wrong with the fiber.
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