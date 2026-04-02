Immediate Ergonomic Improvement!

In this case, I went for the cheapest option not beause I'm unwilling to pay more for exactly what I want, but because I wasn't sure if monitor arms of any kind were exactly what I wanted.
I thought putting my monitors on adjustable arms instead of stationary risers might improve the ergonomics of my desktop setup, but I wasn't sure, so why spend three times as much on the fancy-schmancy gas spring, etc. stuff as a first step?
If the cheap ones worked exactly as I hoped, I'd have spent less money and got what I wanted.
If they worked, but not as well as I liked, I could hand them down to someone else in the household after buying better ones.
If I decided I just preferred risers to arms, I could still hand them down and not buy the better ones.
Evaluation after one day of use:
They work pretty much exactly as I'd hoped. The more expensive ones might be a little easier to adjust, but these do a fine job. Instead of either:
- Accomodating my body position to the height and distance of the monitors; or
- Spending a lot of time moving risers back and forth, stacking or unstacking stuff underneath the monitors for height, etc., I
- Sit comfortably for myself at the moment and just reach out and put each monitor where I want it in a couple of seconds.
I also have a lot of options that I wouldn't have at all with monitors that sit on bases and risers. If, for some reason, I want to tilt a monitor 90 degrees on its side, I can do that. If I want to add a third or even fourth monitor (perhaps to run two computers simultaneously?), I can buy separate single arms and mount the additional monitors to the sides of the desk. And so on, and so fourth.
It was a good use of $25. I probably won't bother "upgrading," at least for now.
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