A Rather Dry April So Far

Total so far this April, per the weather station at Gainesville Regional Airport: 0.1 inches.
And there's no rain in the forecast for the rest of the month.
Up sides:
- Not as frequent a need for mowing.
- Time to de-tarp the Jayco pop-camper and remediate leak problems without worrying about a sudden storm. I've already given the roof one coast of elastomeric sealant and may get the second coat done today. Since I'm not willing to spend three figures on brand new canvas for the pop-outs, I'm looking at various tarp alternative that hopefully won't be quite so ugly.
Down side:
There aren't really any natural water sources for the wildlife for at least a mile in any direction (I'm assuming any small, non-obvious streams are dry at the moment).
We've got a bird bath that I keep filled, and the "tiny pond" as well (I've seen small mammal tracks around it, but can't tell how much water loss is evaporation versus drinking), and I'm also keeping (and cleaning/refilling each day so it doesn't provide mosquito habitat) a five-gallon bucket out in the yard, which does seem to be down significantly each morning after being filled in the evening.
No comments:
Post a Comment