OK, I Support Trump's Ballroom, But Only With Conditions

In the absence of any real evidence, I'm assuming it was an actual attempt by an actual whackjob, and that the "we need a ballroom" whining is just opportunism.
BUT!
On those specific grounds, I think it's worth making a deal:
- The White House gets the big ballroom, where the Secret Service controls security 24/7 and has a facility they're familiar with every nook and cranny of. In return,
- Whoever's president hunkers down in the White House (and on its grounds) for four years instead of creating a public nuisance every time he or she wants to go somewhere via motorcade, Air Force One, or Marine One. He or she walks in on January 20 after being elected in November, and walks out on January 20 four years later to get sworn in again or pass the baton. In between, no outside excursions except for medical treatment that can only be provided at a full hospital rather than in-house.
If necessary, let the White House buy up some of the surrounding land for a nine-hole golf course, etc., instead of the mere putting green it has now. I have nothing against presidential comforts (other than preferring to have no presidency at all).
Bonus points h or shee also shuts the fuck up and does the job of the president, which is to sign or veto bills, hold cabinet meetings to ensure his or her underlings are doing their jobs, and occasionally issue a "State of the Union" report to Congress, which can be (and used to be) delivered in writing rather than in person.
It would be wonderful if the President of the United States left home in a public manner even less often than Punxsutawney Phil.
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