Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Week 4 NFL Results

My picks, labeled green for correct, red for incorrect (and left black for neither):

  • Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Washington Commanders beat Atlanta Falcons
  • Buffalo Bills beat New Orleans Saints
  • Detroit Lions beat Cleveland Browns
  • New England Patriots beat Carolina Panthers
  • Los Angeles Chargers beat New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tennessee Titans beat Houston Texans*
  • Los Angeles Rams beat Indianapolis Colts
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Baltimore Ravens*
  • Chicago Bears beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Green Bay Packers*
  • Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets
  • Denver Broncos beat Cincinnati Bengals

Ten right, five wrong, one neither (the Cowboys/Packers game ended in a tie). I've done worse, and four of the five that I got wrong were games that most other people got wrong as well. It was kind of a weird week. I'm 40-22 for the season and have moved up from the 60th to the 68.5th percentile among players of  ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game

