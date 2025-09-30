Week 4 NFL Results

My picks, labeled green for correct, red for incorrect (and left black for neither):
- Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona Cardinals
- Minnesota Vikings beat Pittsburgh Steelers
- Washington Commanders beat Atlanta Falcons
- Buffalo Bills beat New Orleans Saints
- Detroit Lions beat Cleveland Browns
- New England Patriots beat Carolina Panthers
- Los Angeles Chargers beat New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans beat Houston Texans*
- Los Angeles Rams beat Indianapolis Colts
- San Francisco 49ers beat Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Baltimore Ravens*
- Chicago Bears beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Dallas Cowboys beat Green Bay Packers*
- Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets
- Denver Broncos beat Cincinnati Bengals
Ten right, five wrong, one neither (the Cowboys/Packers game ended in a tie). I've done worse, and four of the five that I got wrong were games that most other people got wrong as well. It was kind of a weird week. I'm 40-22 for the season and have moved up from the 60th to the 68.5th percentile among players of ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game
No comments:
Post a Comment