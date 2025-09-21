All That Gospel Music ...

... as warm-up for the Charlie Kirk event. I've been watching for more than an hour, and so far it's all "modern gospel" all the time.
I've got nothing against gospel music, although this particular band isn't really the kind I prefer (I like old-time bluegrass and "southern gospel"). They're clearly well-prepped for long sets and doing a good job. With multiple vocalists and numerous instrumentalists, they may have been put together specifically for the show.
But my impression was that Kirk was a rock music kind of guy. According to Grok:
He's described himself as having grown up listening primarily to classic rock and 1980s music, with a particular fondness for bands like Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, and AC/DC. ... Kirk has also expressed admiration for some 80s pop and rock acts, such as Journey and Bon Jovi, which he credits with shaping his worldview on individualism and American optimism. ... Overall, his preferences lean toward timeless, guitar-driven rock that aligns with his conservative ethos ...
If this event was specifically a "funeral," I could see making the music all-gospel, but if it's more a "celebration of life" type thing, you'd think they'd mix it up a little. Maybe get Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, whoever, to give it some not-specifically-religious celebratory energy.
Maybe they'll do that during the event proper, which I think is about to start. If you want to watch:
