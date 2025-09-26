We Already Knew James Comey Was A Liar

- Comey testified before Congress in 2020 that he didn't know about Hillary Clinton's plans to link Trump to Russia ("that doesn't ring any bells with me"). But declassified documents establish that he was briefed on Clinton's plans in 2016 by then CIA director (and former Communist Party member) John Brennan.
- He also testified that he briefed Trump only on the "salacious" parts of the Steele Dossier. Declassified memos show that he actually discussed the dossier in depth with Trump.
Comey's a liar. That's an established matter of public record.
And he should have been fired as soon as, if not before, he came out in 2016 with his "we can't prosecute Hillary Clinton because she's Hillary Clinton" BS after an FBI investigation established -- almost certainly beyond reasonable doubt had the matter been prosecuted and put before a jury -- that Clinton had illegally and negligently exposed classified information through use of a private email server.
I'm happy to see him face the music. I just wish that it was over his actual crimes rather than only because he pisses off Donald Trump.
