Week 3 NFL Results

- Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins
- Green Bay Packers beat Cleveland Browns
- Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee Titans
- Minnesota Vikings beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat New England Patriots
- Los Angeles Rams beat Philadelphia Eagles*
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New York Jets
- Washington Commanders beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Atlanta Falcons beat Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Houston Texans*
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Denver Broncos
- Seattle Seahawks beat New Orleans Saints
- Dallas Cowboys beat Chicago Bears
- San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals
- Kansas City Chiefs beat New York Giants
- Detroit Lions beat Baltimore Ravens*
Not a bad week -- 12 right, four wrong, although for some reason ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game didn't register my Kansas City / New York pick, presumably mildly affecting my stats there (I finally moved into the top half of players at the 60th percentile; I'm at 30 correct, 17 incorrect for the season).
I predicted three upsets (versus the predictions of other players); two of them worked out.
There seems to be substantial fan consternation about the one that didn't, but I haven't really looked into whether that consternation is warranted. I mean, it's not like it's surprising that the Eagles won a football game. Does anyone believe they'll stop winning games if the "tush push" gets banned or if the refs get better at detecting fouls within that particular play? My impression of the Eagles in general, and of quarterback Jalen Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni in particular, is that they're very adaptable to situations and would just find other ways to win if that one got taken away.
