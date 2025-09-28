House-Hunting Is Kind Of Exhausting

Almost every place we look at, I'm like "yeah, I could live here, no problem."
Almost every place we look at, there's something disqualifying about with my wife.
We made an offer on a place 10 days or so ago, and it looked like we might get it, but then someone came in with a cash offer versus our financing-contingent offer. Very disappointing.
We looked at three houses yesterday. I like two of them a lot. Tamara likes one of them a lot. The one neither of us liked, I could still have lived there, no problem.
The one I liked and she didn't, it was all about a short stretch of pretty bad road to get to. Reminded me a lot of the road that reader GregL lives on, only about two miles of it instead of a short distance: Deep ruts in soft sand with a grassy middle.
Thing is, I'm the one who would be most inconvenienced by the road. Tamara drives an SUV. I ride a motorcycle. We took separate vehicles for the house visit, and I was the one who was in any real danger of wiping out versus it being a bit bumpy. Oh, well.
Hopefully we'll make an offer on the one we both liked, and hopefully it will be accepted. More houses to go visit today, though, so it may be one of those rare occasions when I don't get a Garrison Center column out.
No comments:
Post a Comment