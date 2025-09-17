Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Week 3 NFL Picks

Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday evening with an expected snoozer -- the ailing Miami Dolphins go up against the dominating Buffalo Bills. My picks:

  • Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins
  • Green Bay Packers beat Cleveland Browns
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee Titans
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Cincinnati Bengals
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat New England Patriots
  • Los Angeles Rams beat Philadelphia Eagles*
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New York Jets
  • Washington Commanders beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Atlanta Falcons beat Carolina Panthers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Houston Texans*
  • Los Angeles Chargers beat Denver Broncos
  • Seattle Seahawks beat New Orleans Saints
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Chicago Bears
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat New York Giants
  • Detroit Lions beat Baltimore Ravens*
"Upset" picks -- which means outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks-- are marked with asterisks.

If I change any picks, it will before the game in question kicks off and I will clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.

If you'd like to play too, here's an invite link (so far as I know I don't get anything out of it except a "leaderboard" of me and everyone I invite so we can compete for bragging rights).
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)