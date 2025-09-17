Week 3 NFL Picks

- Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins
- Green Bay Packers beat Cleveland Browns
- Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee Titans
- Minnesota Vikings beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat New England Patriots
- Los Angeles Rams beat Philadelphia Eagles*
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New York Jets
- Washington Commanders beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Atlanta Falcons beat Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Houston Texans*
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Denver Broncos
- Seattle Seahawks beat New Orleans Saints
- Dallas Cowboys beat Chicago Bears
- San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals
- Kansas City Chiefs beat New York Giants
- Detroit Lions beat Baltimore Ravens*
"Upset" picks -- which means outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks-- are marked with asterisks.
If I change any picks, it will before the game in question kicks off and I will clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
If you'd like to play too, here's an invite link (so far as I know I don't get anything out of it except a "leaderboard" of me and everyone I invite so we can compete for bragging rights).
