Anyone Use a Projector As Their TV?

When we buy a house, I'm thinking of switching to a projector, providing there's good wall space for a big picture. In fact, I just saw today that Roku offers a projector with its own streaming setup built in (not an affiliate link and not on my "wish list"), which is nice because Roku is what we already use. And it will project a screen as large as 150 inches at 1080p. Built-in 10-watt Dolby sound, or we could set up other audio if we wanted. Instead of a big, bulky device on the wall, we'd have a small device on a coffee table or whatever.
Do any of you use a projector as your television? If so, do you like it or not, and why?
This is far from the first priority if/when we move, but seeing a review of that device made me think of it.
