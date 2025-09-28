It's Not Just Guns

L. Neil Smith:
Never Forget, even for an instant, that the one and only reason anybody has for taking your gun away is to make you weaker than he is, so he can do something to you that you wouldn't allow him to do if you were equipped to prevent it.
Additional application of principle:
Never Forget, even for an instant, that the one and only reason a government agency has for limiting press coverage of its activities is to keep you in the dark about things you'd object to that agency doing if you knew about them.
No comments:
Post a Comment