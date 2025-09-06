Credit Where Credit Is Due

But I do think that when either or both of them do something good, they should be commended for it.
Florida plans to become the first state to eliminate vaccine mandates, a longtime cornerstone of public health policy for keeping schoolchildren and adults safe from infectious diseases.State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who announced the decision Wednesday, cast current requirements in schools and elsewhere as “immoral” intrusions on people’s rights that hamper parents’ ability to make health decisions for their children.
Elsewhere, I've seen DeSantis quoted as backing that policy change.
I agree with both of them when they support parents (hopefully in consultation with doctors) making medical decisions for their children, rather than politicians and bureaucrats making medical decisions for all children.
No comments:
Post a Comment