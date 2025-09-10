Pages
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Apparently Everyone's Supposed to Have a Hot Take, So ...
I oppose
anyone
getting shot for saying things the shooter doesn't like -- or things I don't like.
In fact, I oppose
anyone
getting shot unless the shooter is acting in self-defense or defense of innocent others.
If you don't oppose those things, go fuck yourself.
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
7:40 PM
