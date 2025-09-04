I'm Thinking About Custom Decals ...

Not a bunch of them, just one for each side of the gas tank. I've stripped the generic stuff off the bike and want to keep it fairly plain.
I was planning to go with my previous scooter decal theme -- "Hardly Davidson" -- in a font similar to the brand being satirized.
But then I started thinking about why I wanted a motorcycle in the first place, and came up with this:
The transparent PNG graphic has a brighter gold/yellow than the JPEG seems to have picked up.
I may order them soon, or just order transparent vinyl decal media for ink-jet printers and have my son print them.
