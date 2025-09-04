Thursday, September 04, 2025

I'm Thinking About Custom Decals ...

... for the Lifan KP Mini 150.

Not a bunch of them, just one for each side of the gas tank. I've stripped the generic stuff off the bike and want to keep it fairly plain.

I was planning to go with my previous scooter decal theme -- "Hardly Davidson" -- in a font similar to the brand being satirized.

But then I started thinking about why I wanted a motorcycle in the first place, and came up with this:


The transparent PNG graphic has a brighter gold/yellow than the JPEG seems to have picked up.

I may order them soon, or just order transparent vinyl decal media for ink-jet printers and have my son print them.
