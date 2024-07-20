The Latest In A Series Of Attempts To Outsource My Entertainment Budget

Whereas, I intend to re-watch the first two Deadpool films over the coming week; and
Whereas, I intend to lean on Tamara to re-watch the first two, and go see the third, with me;
Be it resolved that the $25 Regal gift card on My Amazon Wish List would pay for my ticket, with some left over toward expensive concession stand goodies*, while the $50 gift card, also on My Amazon Wish List, would cover my ticket and Tamara's ticket with some left over for expensive concession stand goodies*.
Blessed are those who buy Regal gift cards for Tom to see Deadpool & Wolverine, for they shall be fondly remembered in Tom's future MCU reveries.
Final trailer (less funny, more tear-jerky than previous ones):
* Usually Tamara and I combined buy one large tub of popcorn, one soft drink, and one bottled water. And that's not cheap.
No comments:
Post a Comment