I Can Only See One Purpose ...

... to this possibility:
In the last 5 minutes, the support for a Harris-Buttigieg ticket on this feed has been astounding. A veritable flood of enthusiasm. Didn’t expect it.— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 18, 2024
If in fact the loss of support from Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, and Jeffries causes President Biden to step back, is this the ticket? pic.twitter.com/kLQ5kxV7RE
The sole plausible purpose I can see for a Harris/Buttigieg ticket is using the 2024 nomination as a way of letting two losers eliminate themselves from consideration 2028 so maybe they can pick themselves some winners.
Which does make sense, if the Democrats believe that nobody has a chance of beating Trump in November.
Interestingly, I had one of those rare "turn on the TV news" lapses a couple of hours ago ... and ran across a Buttigieg speech for literally the first time ever during his tenure as Secretary of Transportation. Looked like the Department of Transportation equivalent of a Rotary Club talk. So I suspect maybe he's being talked up outside of Abramson's X feed.
