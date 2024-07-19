Friday, July 19, 2024

I Can Only See One Purpose ...

... to this possibility:


[Hat tip -- Martha Bueno]

The sole plausible purpose I can see for a Harris/Buttigieg ticket is using the 2024 nomination as a way of letting two losers eliminate themselves from consideration 2028 so maybe they can pick themselves some winners.

Which does make sense, if the Democrats believe that nobody has a chance of beating Trump in November.

Interestingly, I had one of those rare "turn on the TV news" lapses a couple of hours ago ... and ran across a Buttigieg speech for literally the first time ever during his tenure as Secretary of Transportation. Looked like the Department of Transportation equivalent of a Rotary Club talk. So I suspect maybe he's being talked up outside of Abramson's X feed.

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)