Election 2024: Looks Like That There Democratic Nomination Is In The Bag

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’[s] presidential bid in a video released Friday.
“Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” the former president told Harris on a phone call joined by his wife, according to the video.
Was the delay just about the news cycle -- maybe the two of them will serve as proxies for Harris on this weekend's news/talk shows?
Or were they considering other options and finally decided those other options wouldn't work out?
I dunno.
My assumption is that she's holding fire on her VP pick until her initial polling bump starts to subside.
My other assumption is that she's leaning toward a "swing state" pick like US Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona or governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania. Personally I think she'd be better off looking southeast, at Kentucky's Andy Beshear. That wouldn't flip Kentucky, but it would likely help in Georgia and North Carolina. The guy knows how to run against, and beat, Republicans in the south.
