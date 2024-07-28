If It Was Even There, I Think It's Gone By Now

That's had Tamara not wanting to leave the house any more than necessary, even though she tested negative, twice. She worked from home for a couple of days, etc.
I didn't bother with testing, because if I had any symptoms they were far too mild to worry about (I had an occasional, not especially bad, chest cough for a few days), and because I don't go out that often.
BUT! I wasn't able to convince her to go see Deadpool & Wolverine on Thursday, Friday, or yesterday. I'll be leaning on her to do that with me today or tonight. Or, if necessary, just going alone.
It really does seem to me like we're at the point where, for almost everyone, COVID has become just another inconvenient "common cold" phenomenon. But certain others in the household still retain some of the cultish response predisposition.
