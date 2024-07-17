Wait ... "Only?"

Overall, 70% of U.S. voters* want Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race, while only 57% want to see former President Trump withdraw.
Emphasis mine.
In what universe is 57% an "only" kind of number? I could see using "only" next to 5%, maybe even 10%, but not 57%.
* Contra the Axios reportage, the poll is not a poll of "voters." It's based on data collected from "a bi-monthly multi-client survey using NORC’s probability-based panel designed to be representative of the U.S. household population ... with adults aged 18 and over representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia." Only (cough) 86% of the respondents claim to be registered to vote.
