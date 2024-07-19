The Biden Updates Today Include ...

Members of President Joe Biden’s family have discussed what an exit from his campaign might look like, according to two people familiar with the discussions. ... White House spokesman Andrew Bates denied that any such exit discussions are happening among the family.
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to address a network of major Democratic donors on short notice Friday afternoon, according to two people invited to the call. ... It is unclear whether Ms. Harris plans to encourage the restive donor base to calm down or to deliver some other message. A campaign official who insisted on anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter said Ms. Harris was joining the call at the request of the White House.
Are either of the stories true? I don't know. They're obviously leaked/planted, but the questions are by whom and for what purpose? They could be "official" leaks/plants, intended to pave the way for and soften the blow of a drop-out, or they could be "unofficial" leaks/plants, intended to encourage a drop-out.
I strongly suspec the former. But as always, I could be wrong.
