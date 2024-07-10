When You've Lost George Clooney ...

Last month, Clooney joined former President Obama and actor Julia Roberts for a buzzy and record-breaking Los Angeles fundraiser for Biden’s campaign. The event raised $30 million.
This month, though ...
It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate .... We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won't win the House, and we're going to lose the Senate.
I just can't see anything coming up for Biden except his drop-out. And I expect it to come between July 15 and July 18, specifically to steal the spotlight from Trump and the Republican National Convention.
