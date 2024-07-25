Thursday, July 25, 2024

Proton Mail: New Value Added!

I've been a Proton Mail user for quite some time, and more recently a paying user due to my (on-again, off-again) aspiration to move away from Google services. I highly recommend the service, and if you use my referral link to sign up (and become a paid user), I get a spiff.

They're continuously adding new features. I use their email service, calendar, password manager, and occasionally VPN, and when their "Google Drive" alternative gets a Linux desktop version, I may use that as well.


Proton, the company behind Proton Mail, has launched Proton Wallet, a self-custodial bitcoin wallet with robust security and user-friendly features.

Unless you're one of their top-paid-tier account holders (I'm not), you go on a waiting list (as I discovered by going to the Proton Wallet site and signing in).

If I'm reading this correctly, the wallet is self-custodial -- that is, you have the keys and Proton doesn't -- which I consider important ... but will also allow, somehow, receipt of cryptocurrency to the wallet via the owner's email address. Nice.
