Proton Mail: New Value Added!

They're continuously adding new features. I use their email service, calendar, password manager, and occasionally VPN, and when their "Google Drive" alternative gets a Linux desktop version, I may use that as well.
Proton, the company behind Proton Mail, has launched Proton Wallet, a self-custodial bitcoin wallet with robust security and user-friendly features.
Unless you're one of their top-paid-tier account holders (I'm not), you go on a waiting list (as I discovered by going to the Proton Wallet site and signing in).
If I'm reading this correctly, the wallet is self-custodial -- that is, you have the keys and Proton doesn't -- which I consider important ... but will also allow, somehow, receipt of cryptocurrency to the wallet via the owner's email address. Nice.
