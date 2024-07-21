Pages
I'm Not Claiming Any Real Credit For Being Right ...
... since I didn't firmly "predict" Biden's drop-out, or take any bets on it. I was
fairly
confident of it, but not enough so to venture out of "reasonably well-educated guess" territory.
I think I did fairly well on the time frame guess, though.
