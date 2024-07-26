It's Probably Going To Be One Of THOSE Weekends

I woke up this morning with the urge to switch operating systems. I like to do that every once in a while just to start with a "clean slate."
Unfortunately, most Linux distributions aren't clean slates. They come with a bunch of software I do not want and will never use, which means I go through and uninstall a bunch of stuff.
Linux Mint 22 Wilma (with xfce desktop instead of the LXQT I've been using) comes with a lot of extra stuff, and a piss-poor, in my opinion, software manager. I'm already regretting installing it.
But I usually regret installing a new OS for at least a few hours, until I get used to it. So I guess I'll either get used to it this weekend, or try something else.
