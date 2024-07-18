He Is Not A Fat Lady ...

Former president Barack Obama has told allies in recent days that President Biden’s path to victory has greatly diminished and he thinks the president needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy, according to multiple people briefed on his thinking. ... Behind the scenes, Obama has been deeply engaged in conversations about the future of Biden’s campaign, taking calls from many anxious Democrats, including former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and has shared his views about the president’s challenges, according to people with knowledge of the calls, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. A spokesperson for Obama declined to comment.
As I've previously stated, I think the maximum impact/benefit would come from Biden announcing his withdrawal/endorsement right about the time Donald Trump walks onto the Republican National Convention stage to accept the GOP presidential nomination this evening. But Friday, or even Saturday, would also be reasonable when it comes to minimizing or eliminating any post-convention "Trump bump" in the news cycle and in polling.
