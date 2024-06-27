Thursday, June 27, 2024

An Experiment

Lately, I've noticed a new pop-up when I highlight text in Microsoft Edge -- "Rewrite with Copilot."

Microsoft Copilot is (according to Microsoft Copilot) "an AI assistant that leverages the power of language models to enhance productivity, creativity, and understanding." It seems to run on GPT-4.

So anyway, here's what this entire post looks like when re-written by Copilot:

Recently, I've observed a new feature when selecting text in Microsoft Edge: "Rewrite with Copilot." 
Microsoft Copilot is described as "an AI assistant that utilizes language models to boost productivity, creativity, and comprehension." It appears to operate on GPT-4. 
Here is how this entire post would be rephrased by Copilot:

So, whose writing do you prefer -- mine, or Copilot's?
