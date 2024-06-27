Microsoft Copilot is (according to Microsoft Copilot) "an AI assistant that leverages the power of language models to enhance productivity, creativity, and understanding." It seems to run on GPT-4.
So anyway, here's what this entire post looks like when re-written by Copilot:
Recently, I've observed a new feature when selecting text in Microsoft Edge: "Rewrite with Copilot."
Microsoft Copilot is described as "an AI assistant that utilizes language models to boost productivity, creativity, and comprehension." It appears to operate on GPT-4.
Here is how this entire post would be rephrased by Copilot:
So, whose writing do you prefer -- mine, or Copilot's?
