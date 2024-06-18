Pages
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
One of my recent
Garrison Center
columns
appears in today's
New York Post
,
edited down to "letter to the editor" length
(they asked my permission to do the editing, but didn't need to since all my stuff goes instantly into the public domain).
Cool!
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
3:29 PM
