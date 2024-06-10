Pages
Monday, June 10, 2024
I Guess I Just Need To Work Harder ...
... if I want to get individually named on
the Ukrainian regime's enemies list
. I'm associated with several
organizations
on the list, and know/work with several
people
on the list, but apparently I'm small fry.
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
5:29 AM
