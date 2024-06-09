Pages
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Don't Get Used To It ...
I periodically become unhappy with this blog's general look, make changes, then later realize I don't like the changes either.
This is one of those "make changes" periods. It may be a few days before I settle on something else I also won't like, but won't start not liking until later.
So keep calm and carry on, etc.
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
6:03 PM
