A Disturbance In The Force

It finally happened. The Hill has fired me.— Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) June 6, 2024
There should be no doubt that @RisingTheHill has a clear pattern of suppressing speech -- particularly when it's critical of the state of Israel.
This is why they fired @kthalps, & it was only a matter of time before they fired me.… pic.twitter.com/lLqgWjgOIV
One reason I enjoy(ed) Rising is (er, was) the balance/chemistry between Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave.
Ms. Gray is a "progressive" (formerly affiliated with the Bernie Sanders campaign). She seems very loosely affiliated with, but not happy with, the Democratic Party.
Mr. Soave is a "libertarian" (currently also affiliated with Reason magazine). He seems very loosely affiliated with, but not happy with, the Republican Party.
The two of them together seemed willing to get into, and capable of informatively getting into, conversations about the news that actually got beneath the completely superficial and made me think. I like thinking. I enjoy getting help thinking.
I don't have anything against the various guest hosts who show up when one of them is missing (and whom I assume are in the process of auditioning to replace Ms. Gray). But I've not noticed any of them, in any pairings, producing the enjoyable and informative content that the Gray/Soave pairing produced.
If I was an exec at one of the major cable news channels, I'd be looking for a way to get those two back together for a "real" TV show. Just sayin' ...
