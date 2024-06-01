Not ENTIRELY A Gratuitous Post ...

... even though it does increment my blog post count for June, just in case I'm indisposed and can't write as much over the next few days.
I think I've got some kind of bug. Maybe some kind of slow-to-really-manifest bug that I might have picked up in Washington, DC or traveling to or from there.
The first couple of days home, I expected to feel worn out. I'm not as used to traveling as I once was, and it was actually a pretty hard five days. Anyone who thinks sitting in a meetings for hours on end isn't work has never sat in meetings for hours on end for several days in a row.
By yesterday, I thought I should be feeling a lot better, but I still just felt tired, cranky, and achy.
Today, I have a sore throat. No fever or anything like that. Yet.
I'll be interested to find out whether my travel partner, GregL, is under the weather at all.
