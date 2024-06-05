Post-Convention Note #4

The Montana LP entered into an affiliate agreement with the Libertarian National Committee.
The Montana Libertarian Party has officially rejected Chase Oliver as our presidential candidate.— Montana Libertarian Party (@Montana_LP) June 4, 2024
We have maintained that we will always prioritize Montana first, and we do not believe his campaign advances our goals in this state.
Similarly situated states should follow our…
Per that affiliate agreement, the Montana LP received representation -- in the form of delegates of its choosing -- at the 2024 Libertarian National Convention.
Per that affiliate agreement, it is the obligation of the Montana LP to support the presidential ticket nominated at that convention.
If the Montana LP didn't want to abide by the results of the convention, it should have disaffiliated itself from the Libertarian National Committee instead of exercising its right to send voting delegates to the convention.
Since the Montana LP has decided to default on its obligations under the affiliate agreement, the LNC should rescind the mutual affiliation. In November. For now, it should go to court to enforce those obligations.
No comments:
Post a Comment