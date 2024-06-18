Pages
Home
Podcasts
Wall of Supporters
Media Kit
Contact
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
A Thing I Try To Avoid But May Be Caught Up In
As a polemicist, I consider
idées fixes
... dangerous. While a single answer to every question has its attractions, it seems unlikely and also represents a risk of becoming boring.
But lately damn near every topic/issue I write on seems to boil down, in the end, to the problem of
moral panic
.
Am I onto something, or just letting myself get obsessed with a one-size-fits-all "answer?"
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
7:52 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment