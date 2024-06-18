Tuesday, June 18, 2024

A Thing I Try To Avoid But May Be Caught Up In

As a polemicist, I consider idées fixes ... dangerous. While a single answer to every question has its attractions, it seems unlikely and also represents a risk of becoming boring.

But lately damn near every topic/issue I write on seems to boil down, in the end, to the problem of moral panic.

Am I onto something, or just letting myself get obsessed with a one-size-fits-all "answer?"
