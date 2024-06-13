I Suppose It's Time ...

I've added the Kindle editions of The Singularity Is Near: When Humans Transcend Biology (2005) and the forthcoming The Singularity Is Nearer: When We Merge with AI to my Amazon Wish List. I'll probably get around to grabbing them soon myself if no one else gets around to getting them for me sooner.
I'm personally somewhat convinced that we're on the "true" side of the simulation hypothesis, which implies (to me, anyway) that there could be one or more kinds of "afterlife." But developing both extended longevity and an AI-provided "afterlife" within the simulation itself does sound pretty cool, and as prophets go, Kurzweil looks fairly solid.
