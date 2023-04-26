Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Prepare for the USD Price of Bitcoin to Increase!

Last night, a spring end poked through my 10-year-old mattress and jabbed me right in the ass. Well, a quick Bing search does say the average life of a mattress is 7-10 years -- I guess I can't complain about how long it took.

So this morning, I liquidated $170 USD worth of Bitcoin for an Amazon gift card via BitRefill.com (affiliate link! If you spend more than $50 worth of crypto there, we each get $5 worth of Bitcoin!) and ordered a mattress-in-a-box with one-day shipping.

My record on this is pretty much 100%: If I part with any significant amount of Bitcoin, the price shoots up by 50% or more within a couple of weeks. So if you've been thinking about buying BTC, now is probably a good time. You're welcome.
