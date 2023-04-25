My Current Bike Goals ...

... which I am, so far, meeting:
- Complete one or two three-mile rides per day. I know from experience that once three miles isn't a problem at all, 30 miles isn't a big problem.
- Maintain an average speed of at least 10 miles per hour. That's not an excessive speed for a single-speed bike, and getting into a 10-mph rhythm is nice for trip time estimates. If I decide to go somewhere 20 miles away, allow myself at least two hours, and so forth.
By next week, I expect to make it one or two five-mile rides per day, with a couple of rest days per week.
And really, other than actual trips for good reason (I have a meeting downtown, I want a burger from some specific place, etc.), those are my only goals. If I'm doing five to ten miles per day, I should be building muscle, lowering blood sugar, and shedding fat. And either having fun (most likely) or at least not reducing my existing fun.
