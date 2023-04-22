It's a Purefix single speed with flip-flop hub (set to freewheel). 54cm frame. $250 new, $125 used from a guy who refurbished it very nicely.
I'm used to a 57cm, but I think I may actually like the 54cm better. I'm right on the height borderline between those two frame sizes being ideal, but I think once I adjust the seat height, etc. I'll find this more comfy.
It's also the far side from the direction I intended to go on tires. I preferred moving up from the 25mm on my last non-electric bike to 32mm, so that I could have Schrader valves instead of Presta. But this one is rocking 23mm Continental Dura-Skins. Pretty nice tires, with some wear left in them and new tubes. Other than the valve thing, I actually like nice narrow tires.
As you can see, I brought my lock, small bag (with pump, wrenches, etc.), and water bottle/bottle holder with me when I went to look at the bike, then mounted them before riding it eight miles home (I grabbed this photo during a water stop).
I can rob a cargo rack from another old bike frame, but I am going to need some stuff. I've added it to my Amazon Wish List in case anyone wants to help out before I get to all of it. In order of urgency:
- Presta to Schrader valve adapters. That way I can use a normal air pump (including a gas station hose) to air up the tires.
- Spare tubes, because sooner or later I will have a flat, and the only spare tubes I have right now are for the 26" Nakto.
- A front frame bag with phone pouch on top. I have a handlebar phone holder, but frankly those aren't very stable. And between this thing and the little triangle bag, I won't need to use the rear cargo rack/pannier bag(s) very often.
- Screw those little hand pumps that used to be the only resort when changing a flat in the middle of nowhere. Now you can get a USB rechargeable tiny compressor/pump to do the work for you. One of those "see how great capitalism is? We get Quarter Pounders with Cheese!" guys needs to do an essay on that.
