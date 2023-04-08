Robert Iger, chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney company, announced this morning that the will close its Walt Disney World theme park and all related enterprises for the 2024 season "or until the political environment in Florida improves," hinting at the possibility of relocating the parks to the Charlotte, North Carolina area.
"We apologize to our Florida employees, and people around the world who love Disney's parks, hotels, and entertainment activities. We hope they'll consider visiting Disneyland in California next year," Iger said. "We also sympathize with the people of Florida who seem to appreciate our presence in the state, and to the many other businesses whose profitability relies on the millions of travelers we bring to the state each year."
"We do not, however," Iger continued, "apologize to certain politicians who don't seem to fully appreciate the $780 million in direct tax revenue they collect from Disney, and the billions more in tourist-related tax revenue indirectly powered by Disney's presence, enough to refrain from using our company as a punching bag when they see political advancement in doing so.
"Your move, Ron."
If I Ran Disney ...
... I'd have a press release ready for launch on the day after DeSantis announces his 2024 presidential campaign, along the following lines:
