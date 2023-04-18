Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Hmmm ... Finally Here?

When I got the ATOPNUC Mini PC, my hope was to basically create a fast 8Gb Chromebox for $100 or so instead of the $400 or so minimum I was seeing. My hopes hung on ChromeOS Flex ... but I couldn't get it to work with the ATOPNUC's CPU.

But things move on, and the latest download of Flex seems to work. As in, I am writing this post from a ChromeOS Flex desktop, running on a USB drive plugged into the ATOPNUC!

I'm going to keep it on live USB for the moment, but I may end up installing it on the partition that's currently hosting regular Ubuntu (I always work in Lubuntu on the second partition anyway, so I won't miss the other version).

It's a little early -- that is, problems may pop up -- but I'm going to go there anyway:



