Hmmm ... Finally Here?

But things move on, and the latest download of Flex seems to work. As in, I am writing this post from a ChromeOS Flex desktop, running on a USB drive plugged into the ATOPNUC!
I'm going to keep it on live USB for the moment, but I may end up installing it on the partition that's currently hosting regular Ubuntu (I always work in Lubuntu on the second partition anyway, so I won't miss the other version).
It's a little early -- that is, problems may pop up -- but I'm going to go there anyway:
